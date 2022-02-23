One man dead after snowmobile collides with logging truck in U.P.

MORAN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Police have confirmed one fatality in the Upper Peninsula after a snowmobiler crashed into a logging truck on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the snowmobiler was declared dead by authorities who arrived on-scene in Moran Township, just north of Mackinaw City.

The fatal crash occurred after the snowmobile drove around a blind curve and hit a truck on the road.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Dean Daggett from Kenockee, a town west of Port Huron in the Thumb area; police said the truck driver was unharmed.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation at this time and no other details were available.