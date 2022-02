BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Virginia State University Woo Woo cheerleaders made a surprise visit to two Baltimore high schools on Wednesday morning as part of a pep rally for the ongoing CIAA basketball tournament to inspire students to look toward future college careers. The cheerleaders came to both Edmondson Westside High School and the Leadership School for Young Women. Their goal was to get students excited about a college career of their own. “We just want them to be inspired. We want them to know that this could be them,” Tremayne Lipscomb Sr., community outreach director for DTLR Inc., said. DTLR Inc. is the...

