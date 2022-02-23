ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorpions, ‘Rock Believer': Album Review

By Gary Graff
"The king of riffs is back in town," Klaus Meine declares at the start of Scorpions' new album. And they are not holding anything in reserve. Though it's an old showbiz conceit, there was some genuine concern about whether the long-lived group would follow up 2015's Return to Forever, a 50th-anniversary...

