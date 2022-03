Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Whoever started the rumor that the more expensive a skincare product is, the better it works, needs a dose of reality. So many affordable skincare essentials that line the shelves of drugstores can do the trick without setting you back hundreds of dollars—just take a look at a $14 eye cream (on sale for Presidents’ Day for just $10) that’s got Amazon shoppers raving. The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream does everything you could possibly...

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO