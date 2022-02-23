ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebuilding The Workplace Culture

In a recent Gallup study, 72% of employees reported working harder now than the previous year while only 47% of employees feel like they are thriving...

Celebrating ADHD In The Workplace

Antonia Bowring, principal ABstrategies LLC, MBA. Ranked #6 Executive Coach in New York in 2021 by Influence Digest. I have experienced a significant uptick recently in the number of coaching inquiries from leaders with adult diagnoses of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Why? Perhaps because it’s the beginning of a new year and folks are thinking about intentions around productivity, organization and focus. Possibly because more people have sought out ADHD diagnoses and are now acting upon the results. Or do leaders now feel safe to get support about an issue that was not discussed in the workplace until recently? Whatever the reason, as an executive coach who has several clients with ADHD, I am thrilled that we are now openly talking about ADHD in the workplace. Truly thrilled.
Rethinking the Workplace

On Thursday, February 17th, Axios’ chief technology correspondent Ina Fried and business reporter Erica Pandey hosted a virtual Expert Voices roundtable discussion on the future of the workplace. Real estate leaders, business executives and policymakers explored how the workplace and the nature of work have changed over the course...
