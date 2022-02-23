ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Exercises For A Full Body Workout

tmj4.com
 5 days ago

Not having enough time or being too busy are the most common excuses as to why people...

www.tmj4.com

SELF

A 30-Minute Kettlebell Workout That Hits Every Muscle in Your Body

Looking for an exercise routine that’ll help you build full-body strength while giving you a dose of cardio? We have a 30-minute kettlebell workout that packs a great two-for-one punch with an interval-style circuit full of functional, full-body strength moves. You’ll be focusing on basic movement patterns in this...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Item You Should Never Order From McDonald’s, According To Health Experts

Eating breakfast out is one of the most fun ways to start off a relaxing weekend. Sometimes, running to a fast food restaraunt is an easy way to do this, and satisfy your cravings quickly. If your chain of choice is the classic McDonald’s, health experts have noted that there is one menu item there you might want to be weary of for your overall health and/if you are trying to lose weight.
FOOD & DRINKS
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
RunnersWorld

The Best Workout Shirts for Women

Gone are the days when poor-fitting cotton tees were the standard workout top. Now, the market is filled with options that support athletic performance to ensure you have the best, most comfortable workout (at least from an apparel perspective). This can be overwhelming as you try to make sense of offerings that’ll be best for any given day’s activity and weather. But there are certain things to look for to help you feel your strongest while you’re working up a sweat.
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

Save Over $1,000 on This Innovative, Connected, Full-Body Home Gym

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. Time is in short supply for many of us, especially for activities we engage in outside the jurisdiction of our careers. But with so many things to take care of each day, it can be hard to make the most of what little time we do have. If you've found that fitness is one of the things you typically put by the wayside, we have a deal for you today that will let you have your cake and eat it, too (metaphorically speaking, but perhaps literally, as well). CLMBR is offering an outstanding sale on its innovative fitness machine bundles, with potential savings of over $1,000.
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Inseam High Waist Women Yoga Shorts Compression Exercise Workout

★Material★ Solid Color 87% Nylon /13% Spandex, Heather color: 50% Cotton/36% Polyester/14% Spandex. Moisture-wicking, stretchy, and breathable fabric, enough thickness, no see through while bending or stretching. ★Multi-function pockets★ Our women compression biker shorts with side or waistband pockets for women are convenience for storing cell phone, sweat towel,...
WORKOUTS
womenfitness.net

Women’s Workout Jacket Slim Fit Athletic Sports Jacket Full Zip

[Stretch Fabric] The women’s workout jacket is made of 4-way stretch fabric, lightweight, quick dry, soft, breathable, skin-friendly, make you warm and comfortable. [Slim Fit] The women track jacket is slim fit. It’s sleek and fitted design, accentuating your shape and looks like slimmer, makes it functional & stylish.
APPAREL
Time Out Global

£39 full-body massage at Parkshot House in Richmond

Get a deep tissue or Swedish full body massage at this relaxing spa. Need a hands-on kind of treatment? This is where the experts at Parkshot House Manual Therapy come in. Whether you’re experiencing back pain, a stiff shoulder or an achy neck, these folks are sure to help you unwind. The deep tissue massage will break up any lingering scar tissue and break down muscle adhesions to really help you find your flow again. And if you opt for a Swedish massage, you’ll feel kneading, vibration, tapping and rolling throughout the experience, which is sure to be energising. Whichever you choose, you know you’ll be carefully looked after.
FITNESS
LiveScience

Home workout deals: Save 33% on exercise bikes, treadmills, weights and more at Argos

Even though lockdowns may be a thing of the past, many of us still prefer to work out in our homes. Plus gym memberships aren't cheap either, so why not set up a home gym? Whether you’ve got a dedicated home gym or you simply push your dining table aside to make room for a makeshift exercise space, having the right equipment to suit you is important. And now’s a good time to get kitted out: Argos is offering 33% off a range of fitness gear with code fitsave.
WORKOUTS
DFW Community News

Scissor Exercises

Learning how to cut straight lines with a pair of scissors is one of the most important skills that kids have to learn at some point or another. Today we are sharing with you 21 fun scissor exercises for you to do with your little learners. Let’s get started!
KIDS
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

This Full-Body Lotion Is Made By A Meticulous Hand Model

As a product minimalist, I’m in the habit of applying oil to damp skin after getting out of the shower most mornings (thanks to my, admittedly, uninformed belief that moisturizer isn’t really hydrating enough for my inflammation-ravaged, sleep-deprived, 38-year-old skin). And, while I’m still a die-hard devotee of the serums that kept me emulsified (shout out to Aesop’s Fabulous Face Oil and Lesse’s Ritual Serum), using only oils often left my face just that — oily. While in the moisturizer-curious mood, I was delightfully drawn in by the discovery of a $39 full-body lotion with celebrity approval and one very compelling backstory: it's made by a very well-hydrated hand model.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Biggest Exercise Mistake You Could Make When Attempting To Lose Body Fat, According To Trainers

Consistent exercise is one of the best ways to achieve sustainable weight loss results, and finding a form of exercise you enjoy can make a significant difference in the ease of which you see changes within your body. However, while exercise has a number of benefits from increased lung capacity to a natural metabolism boost, and even a longer and healthier life, there are still mistakes you can make in your training that may stall your progress and make weight loss more difficult.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Chicago

‘Snowshoe With The Goat Crew’ Program At Elgin Farm Promotes Exercise And Mental Health; ‘Everyone Is Just Full Of Smiles And Laughter’

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a cold weekend for the Chicago area, but we still wanted to find something fun to do outdoors. So CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist checked out the “Snowshoe with the Goat Crew” program at Reverse the Kerrs Farm in Elgin. Goat Yoga Chicago operates at the farm, and is so popular in the warmer months that they got creative in adding this winter activity to the mix. We all work out to help reduce stress and anxiety, and Goat Yoga Chicago owner Danielle Kerr said she wanted to come up with a fun outdoor activity...
CHICAGO, IL
Inc.com

Use the Military Method to Fall Asleep Within 2 Minutes, Starting Tonight

Getting more sleep matters. One 2018 study found that people who sleep for five to six hours are 19 percent less productive than people who regularly sleep for seven to eight hours per night, and people who sleep for less than five hours are nearly 30 percent less productive. Sure,...

