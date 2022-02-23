ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Utah student’s homemade rocket fuel explodes in dorm, displacing 22 students

By Vivian Chow, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKXzF_0eN4cnDS00

PROVO, Utah ( KTVX ) – The blast from a Utah student’s homemade rocket fuel experiment inside a dorm kitchen left 22 students displaced Sunday, police said.

The Brigham Young University Police Department said around 4:30 p.m., a fire alarm went off at Heritage Halls Building 4.

When Provo fire crews arrived, they witnessed the sprinkler systems fully activated, flooding the main floor.

‘Twosday’ baby born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 at North Carolina hospital

Upon investigating, fire crews say a dorm resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the kitchen stove when the mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball.

Police are dubbing the culprit BYU’s very own “Rocket Man.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vnVD_0eN4cnDS00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kpc4_0eN4cnDS00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V7hI_0eN4cnDS00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cVEP_0eN4cnDS00
    (Courtesy of BYU)

The explosion ejected intense flames onto the walls and ceiling around the stove. Luckily, fire crews were able to secure the scene and extinguish the intense blaze.

No injuries were reported, but students had to be relocated to another floor so school employees could clean and repair the damaged rooms.

“Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals,” says BYU Police.

Police shared photos of the damage on social media, which prompted dozens of comments and the following question from one sharp-eyed Facebook user: “But why is there a toilet in the living room?”

“Yeah, there’s a story I’m sure,” police responded.

Others speculated that the explosion might have been related to the creation of meth, to which police replied, “Unusual as it may be, in this instance the resident really was mixing up rocket fuel.”

The student responsible for the rocket fuel fireball was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Family of wrongfully accused Waukegan basketball player is looking for answers

Shanika Williams and family attorney Kevin O’Connor joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to describe the next steps they are taking in finding answers from the Waukegan Police Department as to why her son Martell was wrongfully arrested. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Provo, UT
Accidents
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
WGN Radio

Hope Chicago surprised students with free rides to college

Dr. Janice Jackson, former Chicago Public Schools CEO and current CEO of Hope Chicago, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the entire student body of five different schools were given college scholarships. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Dorm#Rocket Fuel#Accident#Heritage Halls Building 4#Byu Police
WGN Radio

Website Wednesday: How to get back logged into Facebook if you have been locked out.

Steve and Johnnie bring back ‘Website Wednesday’, including bringing back Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC. Patrick answers listener questions regarding Facebook, Jitterbug phone, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

President of Ukrainian National Museum describes support rally in Chicago

Lydia Tkaczuk, President of the Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to discuss the feelings of devastation she has experienced due to the Russian invasion, how her family and friends are doing, and what Ukrainians are seeking from the rest of the world in terms of support. Follow Your […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGN Radio

IDOT truck hit, driver ticketed in Tuesday crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was ticketed on Tuesday after his truck hit an IDOT truck that was working on northbound Interstate 57 on Tuesday. The crash happened at 12:33 p.m. at Milepost 188 near Mattoon. A that time and location, the IDOT truck was blocking the right lane while crews were working […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Fundraisers for Albany Park businesses are under way

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on: Empty Bottle’s Winter Outdoor Block Party Returns This Weekend: ‘It’s Our Best Worst Idea We’ve Ever Had’: Music Frozen Dancing is back Saturday after skipping last year because of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy