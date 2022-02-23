ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GSU forecast: Georgia economy to stay in high gear despite inflation

By Michael E. Kanell
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Despite the lingering pain of COVID-19, Georgia’s economy has been growing solidly and metro Atlanta is on track to add 77,900 jobs this year, more than two-thirds of the state’s growth, according to a prominent local forecaster. That growth should return the region to its pre-pandemic level...

Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Fed: Faster rate hikes are likely if inflation stays high

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers concluded last month that they would accelerate their tightening of credit if inflation failed to slow in the coming months. Most officials agreed that faster interest rate hikes would be needed “if inflation does not move down” as the Fed's policymaking committee expects, according to the minutes of the central bank’s late January policy meeting, which were released Wednesday.
BUSINESS
KITV.com

Americans keep feeling worse about this high-inflation economy

New York (CNN Business) - Prices keep rising, and Americans are growing concerned that Washington's policies won't do much about them. An early look at consumer sentiment in February shows just that. Sentiment dropped more than economists expected between the first two months of the year, reaching the worst level in a decade at 61.7 points, the University of Michigan reported Friday.
BUSINESS
Money

Here's Where Inflation Is Worst in America

Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
BUSINESS
THV11

Arkansas seeing highest gas prices in 6 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all felt it in our bank accounts and noticed it at the pump, gas is getting more expensive!. In fact, according to AAA, the U.S. hasn't seen prices this high since 2014. Experts said there are a couple of different factors causing this spike...
ARKANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Americans ditched high-tax states during pandemic, study finds

Americans flocked to states with low or no income taxes during the pandemic, according to a new report, reaping savings from their work-from-home flexibility. “People move to states with low-income tax for a multitude of reasons, sometimes it's the most direct and obvious reason that it reduces their own tax liability,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects with the Center for State Tax Policy at the Tax Foundation. “Especially now that people have more capacity to move where they want, that will be a higher priority for some.”
INCOME TAX
Action News Jax

Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The figure reported Friday by...
BUSINESS
Daily Reflector

Expert: Many positives, inflation shaping economy; ECU's Niswander gives annual chamber forecast

Inflation will continue to increase, but not at the rate Americans have seen in the last several months, an economic expert and former administrator from ECU said Tuesday. Rick Niswander, East Carolina University’s former vice chancellor for administration and finance, delivered his annual economic forecast during the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon which was attended by 185 people.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Prices are up everywhere with inflation. Except in my 401(k)

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation does not discriminate. Just like it’s squeezing everybody’s wallet, it’s hitting almost every investment in a retirement account. Stocks have been shaky this year, with the S&P 500 at one point dropping more than 10% from its record, mostly because of inflation worries. Bond prices have also tumbled. Before gold’s recent spurt due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the metal with a reputation as an inflation protector was coming off its worst year in the last six, even though inflation surged to the highest level in generations.
BUSINESS
WHYY

The economy is strong, but inflation drags on

Record high inflation is hard to ignore when we’re buying groceries or filling up at the gas pump, but in many other measures, the American economy is doing surprisingly well. The U.S. GDP grew by 5.7 percent last year, surging even higher in the last quarter despite Omicron. Child poverty is down 40%, wages are rising and unemployment has sharply declined. In fact, people are so confident with the job market, many are quitting to find better positions, leading to what’s been called “the great resignation.” This hour, we’ll dig below the headlines to understand what’s really going on with the economy and what it means for you and your family. And we’ll look at the inflation puzzle and the options facing President Biden and the Federal Reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

