GSU forecast: Georgia economy to stay in high gear despite inflation

Record high inflation is hard to ignore when we’re buying groceries or filling up at the gas pump, but in many other measures, the American economy is doing surprisingly well. The U.S. GDP grew by 5.7 percent last year, surging even higher in the last quarter despite Omicron. Child poverty is down 40%, wages are rising and unemployment has sharply declined. In fact, people are so confident with the job market, many are quitting to find better positions, leading to what’s been called “the great resignation.” This hour, we’ll dig below the headlines to understand what’s really going on with the economy and what it means for you and your family. And we’ll look at the inflation puzzle and the options facing President Biden and the Federal Reserve.
