Jorge Masvidal claims that the origin of Colby Covington‘s outspoken persona did not begin for the reasons his former teammate claims it did. Prior to his 2017 fight against Demian Maia, Colby Covington was on a four-fight winning streak and had a UFC record of 7-1. Yet, according to Covington, that was not enough for the UFC. He claims the promotion said they were going to cut him despite the fact that he was winning because he was not entertaining enough.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO