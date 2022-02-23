NE Regional: Handley girls fall, but foundation laid

Handley's Teanna Watts (10) and Takeriauna Mosley (3) made the Northeast Regional all-tournament team for Class 4A girls, along with New Hope's Kaylee Lebon (center), Jada Bates and most valuable player Kaylee Yarbrough. Not pictured is Anniston's Shi Jackson. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Coaches typically bring two, maybe three players to a regional or Final Four postgame news conference. Courtney Screws brought seven Wednesday.

It didn’t take seven players and a coach to diagnose Handley’s 70-62 loss to New Hope in the Northeast Regional finals in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Most valuable player Kaylee Yarbrough’s 23 points, Jada Bates’ 20 and Kaylee Lebon’s 12 were enough to overcome Teanna Watts’ 35 plus 13 from Takeriauna Mosley and get New Hope to the Final Four.

The Indians (26-5) avenged a loss to Handley (23-10) in the 2021 regional semifinals.

Screws brought a crew because six of the seven were seniors, as in all of her seniors, as in all of a class she’s known through its basketball life at Handley.

“I’ve been here since they’ve been in seventh grade,” said a tearful Screws, flanking the semicircle of eight chairs to the left. “My six years has been their entire six years of basketball, seven through 12.

“This is a tough group to lose. Unfortunately, we know this feeling all too well.”

Handley’s loss marked its third in as many years in the regional final. First Childersburg, then Anniston and now New Hope.

Screws can relate. Alabama’s all-time leading scorer endured more than her share of sad days in Jacksonville as a player at Woodland. They kept coming, however, and eventually broke through.

As a college player at Auburn and then Jacksonville State, Screws watched younger sister Leah Strain, cousins Shanna and Shalyn Strain, Jaide Walker and Adre Bowen build on the foundation that she and her father, then Woodland’s coach, laid.

With Larry Strain as her assistant at Handley, Screws now leads a program that keeps knocking on that door.

She told a story about each senior. A sampling: Shy Bell practicing the day after an automobile accident, though Screws offered her the day off; Jayla Trammell “gentle, kind, compassionate” side; and Shaniah Allen’s tough hide to touch coaching.

“They’ve definitely laid the foundation for women’s basketball at Handley High School,” Screws said. “The future is bright, and we will bust through at some point and make the Final Four.”

The Tigers banged on that door Wednesday.

Down 29-18 in the second quarter, Handley fought to within 34-28 at halftime and took a 39-38 lead when Kia Brown made the second of two free throws at 3:35 of the third.

New Hope answered with its own spurt to lead 47-41, but Handley kept coming.

A lot like her coach in the not-so-distant day, Watts kept coming. The No. 10 train proved reliably on time, arriving on time in the lane time and again and reliably finishing.

“We put two on her, and she was still scoring,” New Hope coach Terrance McGill said. “She didn’t want to go home.

“She’s a senior. She’s a warrior. She whipped us last year, and she whipped us again today. I would love to coach Teanna Watts. She’s just a stud. She’s tough as nails.”

The game ended with Watts’ last driving shot as a high school player, a shot released just after the buzzer, bouncing on the rim before falling through the hoop. It didn’t count.

“Seven seconds left on the clock, we’re down eight, and Teanna Watts is still going hard to the basket,” Screws said. “There is no quit in this group.”

Handley got the lead down to 47-44 by the end of the third quarter. The Tigers got it back down to three points three times in the fourth, the last on a Watts bucket amid a sea of white New Hope jerseys and free throw at 1:08.

It was a fighting end for a team that saw 10 of 11 plays suspended six games at the end of the regular season because of a melee in a game against Lanett.

“Nobody thought we’d be in this ballgame, like, actually here to play this ballgame, not make it a competitive game,” Screws said. “We got hit with some adversity late in the season. It almost cost us the season, and I tried to use that to challenge my kids and to say, ‘You can either let this define your season, or you can use it to motivate you.’

“Very easily, we could’ve been knocked out of the area tournament because of that situation, By the grace of God, we were not. I think they played with a chip on their shoulder since then, as they should have, but getting those six games taken away from them.”