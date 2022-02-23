Wyoming Senate passes critical race theory ban

A bill that would bar the teaching of critical race theory in Wyoming schools easily passed the Senate on Wednesday and now must make it through the House of Representatives.

Without explicitly using the term "critical race theory" in the text, the current version of Senate File 103 seeks to disallow Wyoming schools from teaching that racism is systemic or inherent to a group of people in any way.

"No person is inherently racist….solely by virtue of his race or sex," the bill reads in part.

Critical race theory is an academic framework for examining how racism has historically been endemic in U.S. institutions and society. Keeping it out of schools has become a right-wing focus in the past year. It is not currently taught in Wyoming classrooms.

The final reading to Senate File 103 or "Education-limitations on teaching critical race history" came in at 25 in favor of the bill, four opposed and one excused.

For the bill draft to get to its current version, it underwent many revisions.

It was introduced with the term "critical race theory" which was then amended out in committee. Coming out of committee, the bill took a nondescript approach, only stating that “American institution and ideals" should not promote "division or hatred on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin.”

On third reading in the Senate, Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, added an amendment that lists a number of criteria -- which are commonly believed to be a part of critical race theory -- to be disallowed from Wyoming classrooms, without using the phrase "critical race theory."

This is the version of the bill that will now travel to the House.

It's clear that despite using the term "critical race theory," Biteman's amendment sought to ban the controversial framework.

After Biteman's amendment was successful, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, withdrew her amendment that would insert the language that would explicitly ban "divisive philosophies including but not limited to critical race theory."

What's more, much of the language in Biteman's amendment was similar to the language in a bill that died in the House earlier in the budget session that explicitly sought to ban critical race theory.

Because the House killed a bill that attempted to ban critical race theory, Senate File 103 is expected to have a tougher time clearing upcoming hurdles. The bill has consistently drawn criticism from the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming School Board Association.

Proponents of the bill are mainly concerned that teachers would be editorializing their teaching and teaching opinion as opposed to fact.

Although the bill passed easily, it brought lengthy debate.

Dissenters have stuck to the argument that it is not the purview of the Legislature to decide what can and can not be taught in Wyoming classrooms.

"It's scary when this Legislature gets to determine what is truth," Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. "I'd ask each of you to step back and ask, "Should we be doing this?""

The education association has also argued that the legislation may be illegal under the Wyoming Constitution because the Legislature is not meant to determine what can be taught.

Biteman pushed back on this point on the Senate floor.

“We’re not saying what you can't teach, we’re just saying you can't teach it in a way that I just laid out,” he said.

Former social studies teacher Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, said he was on board with the bill until the last line of Biteman's amendment.

"Classroom instruction and curricula shall not be used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view inconsistent with the principles of this subsection or state academic standards," the last sentence reads.

Wasserburger, who ultimately voted in favor of the draft, explained that he taught subjects like the civil and women's rights movements with a "specific purpose in mind."

"I think we’re headed down the wrong path," he said. "If you're going to support the bill, I would hope that that last line would come out."

At least 35 states have introduced anti-critical race theory legislation to date.