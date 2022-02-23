ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron Capital’s Direct Connect Logistix expands with acquisition of Performance Logistics

By LoadstarEditorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuron Capital, the private equity firm targeted at the lower middle-market company, is expanding its logistics platform after agreeing to acquire Utah-based food &...

Related
The Press

EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $7.5 billion allocated for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, EV charging in the US is primed for rapid growth. Focused on providing seamless and accessible EV charging, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its EV Charging-as-a-Service (EVCaaS) program. Backed by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), the program creates a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging by combining hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers. Customers can leverage the EVCaaS program to add EV charging with low risk, flexible options, and small monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FinTec Leader 100GROUP Expands Their Niche Technology Offerings Via Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a FinTec concierge platform, acquires ReCo Cashiering system from Norton Technologies (NORTECH) USA, Inc. For the past 20 years ReCo (short for Revenue Collections) has been the leading revenue collections software for local and state government municipalities, who collect revenue for items such as: property taxes, motor vehicle fees, parks and rec and more.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Social Native Expands Creator Economy Stake With Influence.co Acquisition

Global content marketplace Social Native has acquired the creator assets of professional “influencers” network Influence.co, a move that will boost Social Network’s expansion across the creator marketplace, per a Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. “We are committed to empowering human creativity across the globe,” David Shadpour, founder...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Pipe expands into media and entertainment financing with its acquisition of Purely Capital

Specifically, the Miami-based fintech’s mission was to give SaaS companies a way to get their revenue upfront, by pairing them with investors on a marketplace that paid a discounted rate for the annual value of those contracts. Pipe describes its buy-side participants as “a vetted group of financial institutions and banks.” The goal of the platform was to offer companies with recurring revenue streams access to capital so they don’t dilute their ownership by accepting external capital or get forced to take out loans.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Buy now, pay later firm Zip to buy rival Sezzle for about $352 mln

Buy now pay later firm Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) on Monday said it would acquire smaller U.S.-based rival Sezzle Inc for about A$491 million ($352.59 million). ($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars) Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BUSINESS

