Huron Capital’s Direct Connect Logistix expands with acquisition of Performance Logistics

Specifically, the Miami-based fintech’s mission was to give SaaS companies a way to get their revenue upfront, by pairing them with investors on a marketplace that paid a discounted rate for the annual value of those contracts. Pipe describes its buy-side participants as “a vetted group of financial institutions and banks.” The goal of the platform was to offer companies with recurring revenue streams access to capital so they don’t dilute their ownership by accepting external capital or get forced to take out loans.

