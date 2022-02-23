83-year-old Plymouth County murder suspect ruled competent to stand trial
By NICK HYTREK nhytrek@siouxcityjournal.com
swiowanewssource.com
5 days ago
LE MARS, Iowa -- A psychiatrist has determined that a Merrill, Iowa, man has been exaggerating his mental limitations and is competent to stand trial for the shooting death of another man at his home. In a report filed Feb. 9 in Plymouth County District Court, Dr. Arnold Andersen...
A 16 year-old murder suspect helped two other people rob a man at gunpoint, according to Tulsa police. Investigators said the robbery victim agreed to buy a PlayStation 4 from Dewayne King in January. During the sale, King, Selenia Ray, and Kyng Smith pulled out guns and took the victim's...
LAFAYETTE, La. (THE DAILY ADVERTISER) — Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette Police officer, is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled. Judge Valerie Gotch Garret issued an order declaring that although she felt Howard understood the charges filed against him, he could not help in his own defense. The […]
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating the death of a two-year-old child. According to the Pike County coroner, Brentley Scott died Monday, February 21 at the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide. WJTV 12 News reached out to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for more information, and we are waiting […]
Just two years after Sylvia Quayle was raped, shot and stabbed to death in her Cherry Hills Village home in 1981, a self-professed serial killer confessed to the crime, and local police closed the case. But 12 years later, DNA proved the man’s confession false. Police reopened the investigation into...
A MAN charged with crimes related to the January 6 Capitol riot reportedly died by suicide, according to an obituary that says he died of a "broken heart." Matthew Lawrence Perna, 37, reportedly died on February 25, the one-year anniversary of his indictment for crimes connected to the January 6 protest.
The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.A man is believed to have shot his three children — girls age 9, 10 and 13 — as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place. No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene,...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three children were shot dead by their father, who then took his own life, at a church in the Arden Arcade area Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Sgt. Rod Grassman also confirmed there was a fifth person killed. That person was a chaperone of the children and was there with them for a supervised visit with their father, who was the subject off a restraining order by his estranged wife.
#Breakingupdate Sheriff Jones confirms suspect was the subject of a restraining order by the estranged wife. Also, it was a supervised visit and one of the victims...
The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a man, who was believed to have died of natural causes while vacationing in Panama City Beach. Police say in October 2021, they responded to a hotel room after a call about an...
A body has been found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager who went missing nine months ago. Jamie Cannon, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year. Police have confirmed that a body was found in the Ardeer...
Nearly four decades later, a man allegedly behind the killing and sexual assault of a young woman found dead behind a Dallas warehouse is now behind bars. Dallas Morning News reports that Edward Morgan, age 60, was booked into jail on Friday “on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of Mary Jane Thompson.” The apparent arrest in the cold murder case of the young woman who disappeared after taking the bus has found a possible conclusion due to the Dallas police department’s utilization of DNA testing to piece the mystery together. Upon the completion of the arrest, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni said: “Working together, we continue to solve the most difficult cold cases that Dallas has ever seen.”
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man has been charged for the murder of an 11-year-old child that happened in early February. Daveyonne Howard, 19 years old, has been charged with the murder of the 11-year-old child, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Officials said […]
SACRAMENTO (CB13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a father walked into a Sacramento church and killed his children before taking his own life during a court-ordered supervised visit.
“Most likely this was a divorce situation. Most likely involved an allegation of domestic violence or child abuse,” said Sacramento criminal defense attorney Allen Sawyer.
Sawyer explained that those are potential circumstances that would force a court to order supervised visits, which are a common repercussion put in place to protect children and partners from their abuser.
“It usually occurs when there’s a troubled circumstance that the court has reason to believe...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 02/15/22 11:19 a.m.:. We’re learning more about the murder suspect wanted in Jackson County who was caught in Washington County Monday afternoon. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say on October 1, 2020, a woman was shot behind a local hotel. Investigators say they developed...
Two children of a Texas man will be among the first to testify against an accused Capitol rioter when his trial gets underway. Guy Reffitt, an oil industry worker from Wylie, Texas, appeared in court on Monday for the beginning of his trial – and what will be the first Capitol riot case in front of a jury. His wife and two children – who were both teenagers at the time of the US Capitol attack – have been asked to testify, with the trio cooperating with investigators. The alleged member of the Texas Three Percenters – a far-right...
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.Hayleigh Kent from Perth, Scotland was last seen in Perth city centre near Kinoull Causeway at around 10:15am on Saturday 26 February, but she failed to return home that evening and was subsequently reported missing.Kent is white, around 5 foot 4 inches tall with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a navy jacket, black leggings and white Nike trainers. She is also though to be carrying three bags.Police said Kent regularly visits Edinburgh as well as Fife and Dundee where enquiries are currently underway.In a Facebook post, the Tayside Police Division said: “Extensive enquiries are under way, however, attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.“Officers are seeking to view any relevant CCTV footage which may provide additional information on where Hayleigh may have gone.”Kent is still missing and Police Scotland are urging anyone with information on Hayleigh and her whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of 26 February, 2022.
