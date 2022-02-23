ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Next American stop for Solheim Cup is Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024

By Mark Schlabach
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Solheim Cup is going to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, the first time it will hold a significant women's event after four times hosting the Presidents Cup. Europe won the Solheim Cup...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
The Big Lead

Greg Norman's Latest Comment About PGA Tour Is Embarrassingly Tone Deaf

Greg Norman has joined Phil Mickelson as golfers who have said incredibly embarrassing things about the PGA Tour while associating themselves with the Super Golf League. The two men have decided to connect themselves to Saudi Arabian government while taking shots at the PGA along the way. Norman's latest comment was embarrassingly tone deaf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Greg Norman responds with feisty memo: ‘PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players’

Last week, while many of the best golfers in the world spoke out in favor of the PGA Tour and against a Saudi-backed breakaway tour, a response was brewing on the other side of the country. Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, was busy crafting a memo to send to various players and agents. Its title was direct: PGA Tour Cannot Ban Players Who Join LIV Golf.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas join Ryder Cup committee

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were part of the first Ryder Cup committee that came out of the task force following the infamous 2014 matches. Woods has been among the three players on the six-member committee ever since as part of a veteran crew. Now the committee is going younger.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas to collaborate with Jack Nicklaus on a new course in Palm Beach

Justin Thomas’ first course design project was announced on Tuesday, a collaboration with Jack Nicklaus on a housing development, Panther National, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. A 400-acre lot of land was acquired by Swiss developer Dominik Senn, marking the first golf development to be constructed in Palm Beach County in about two decades. Officials expect the course to be completed at the end of 2023.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trent Jones
Motorsport.com

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures

Both the No. 31 Kaulig Racing and The No. 50 The Money Team Racing entries have been issued penalties after wheel-related failures during the Daytona 500. In the case of TMTR's Kaz Grala, the car completely lost a wheel which then bounced across the track and forced several drivers to take evasive maneuvers.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup#American#The Lpga Tour#Rtj#The Pga Tour#Ladies European Tour
Richmond.com

Favorites, players to follow as PGA Tour swings to Florida for Honda Classic

Well, we didn’t see that coming. Joaquin Niemann came out throwing darts and didn’t stop until he had salted away a two-shot win over Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young at last week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The 23-year-old Chilean outdistanced the best field of the year with relative ease.
RICHMOND, VA
thecomeback.com

Greg Norman sends blunt message to PGA Tour

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has remained adamant that any player who elected to join the new rumored Saudi-backed Super Golf League would be banned from playing on the PGA Tour. Golf legend Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is the main company backing the proposed league,...
GOLF
Financial World

Kevin Harvick on Fontana: It’ll be trial by fire

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway could bring a lot of surprises. Kevin Harvick expects a lot from new-sized tires “When you go to Fontana, a two-mile racetrack where you have the most aggressive tire falloff of all the racetracks we go to, it’ll be trial by fire,” said Harvick as quoted by motorsport “It’s just not like anything else, and not knowing about the car, that’s where I go back to practice and make sure that you’re involved in everything that’s going on, because making sure that you take care of the tires, and making sure you can make them last, is going to be extremely important”.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

PGA Tour best bets for the Honda Classic

The PGA Tour heads to Florida this week for the 2022 Honda Classic from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. 2020 champion Sungjae Im returns to the Sunshine State, along with last weekend's Genesis Invitational winner Joaquin Niemann and Daniel Berger, who both went to Florida State. Which players...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman pens INTENSE letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

Days after seeing just about all of the world's best golfers rule themselves out of a proposed new Saudi Golf League, its leader Greg Norman has penned an intense letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Norman, a former World No.1 and World Golf Hall of Famer, now works as...
racer.com

Julia Steinbrenner takes co-ownership position at Steinbrenner Racing

Julia Steinbrenner will step into a leadership role at Steinbrenner Racing, which partners with Andretti Autosport in the fielding of the No. 29 Honda driven by Canadian rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, as she joins the team in a new co-ownership position alongside her brother George Michael Steinbrenner IV. With Steinbrenner IV...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy