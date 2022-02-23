Next American stop for Solheim Cup is Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway could bring a lot of surprises. Kevin Harvick expects a lot from new-sized tires “When you go to Fontana, a two-mile racetrack where you have the most aggressive tire falloff of all the racetracks we go to, it’ll be trial by fire,” said Harvick as quoted by motorsport “It’s just not like anything else, and not knowing about the car, that’s where I go back to practice and make sure that you’re involved in everything that’s going on, because making sure that you take care of the tires, and making sure you can make them last, is going to be extremely important”.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO