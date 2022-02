Let me first start off by saying that as a Floridian, I'm not upset at the warm weather. The only issue I have is the back and forth between warm and freezing cold. Coming from Florida, I had to adjust to the Alabama winter and fall seasons. Honestly, I've never been through a legit fall season until I got here. Back home, it's summer and spring year-round.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO