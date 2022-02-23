ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, ME

LETTERS: Thank you for article

By Website Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for the kind article, we were honored and humbled.. We are blessed and very aware and thankful for so many things….our family, our church family, the community, and….each other. China, Maine is truly a special place. When we came to Maine 38 years ago we...

