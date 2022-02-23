Frequently Asked Questions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

 1 day ago

Winston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: Your property tax questions, answered

We’ve gotten a couple of questions about property taxes. John Burgiss, the Forsyth County tax assessor/collector, provided the answers. Q: Can a deceased person who has been dead for two years still have real and personal property listed in their name on the tax records?. G.W. Answer: “Yes, it...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
KTEN.com

Questions to Ask a Financial Advisor About Retirement

Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, because it involves figuring out a plan for your money that is supposed to have last you for a long period of time, and often involves sorting things out now for a point time that could be relatively far in the future. Seeking the services of a professional financial advisor may be able to set your mind at ease a little bit, but before locking in any particular financial advisor services, you need to prepare research and a list of questions so that you can understand if they are someone you would potentially like to work with to help set you up for retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NEWS10 ABC

Half of renters in New York pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
ALBANY, NY
WCTV

Covid update, new testing site

TLH Arts working toward Northwood Center partnership instead of Railroad Square development. TLH Arts is diverting its resources to partner in the creation of a performing arts center from the proposed Railroad Square site to the Northwood Center. Stalled Washington Square project developer asks for 30 month extension. Updated: 5...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPCW

Planning commission says pickleball code changes need more time

Park City continued its community discussion on the sport of pickleball this week. The sport has exploded in popularity in recent years, but has also caused conflicts in some neighborhoods as more residents explore building private courts in their backyards. After a community-wide survey and two open house events on...
PARK CITY, UT

