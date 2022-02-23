ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhanced Native DNS based Scanning with Qualys VMDR

By Swapnil Ahirrao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetwork based scanning of modern infrastructure is getting very complex, especially when the assets are behind CDNs, load balancers, firewalls, and more recently, ephemeral assets that spin up/down as required. This blog describes recent enhancements to Qualys Cloud Platform that allow native scanning of assets based on DNS to accurately assess...

#Dns#Scanning#Scans#Enhancements#The Qualys Cloud Platform#Html
