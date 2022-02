Smart for Life (SMFL) priced its 1.44M units IPO for gross proceeds of ~$14.4M; each unit consists of one share, one Series A warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $7/share exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date and one Series B warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $10/share exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date.

