TOMORROW x TOGETHER has a COVID-19 case within the group. Big Hit announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that member Yeonjun has tested positive for coronavirus. “Yeonjun has felt unwell including having a headache on Saturday the 12th and took the PCR test after visiting the hospital of which came back negative. Since then, he went into preemptive quarantine away from the other members,” Big Hit shared in a statement on Weverse. “He later started to present other mild symptoms such as a mild fever and sore throat, and took another PCR test on Wednesday the 16th and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning.” The company added that Yeonjun had taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to his positive result, and is currently being treated at home.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO