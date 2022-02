When it comes to anti-aging skincare ingredients, everyone knows that retinol reigns supreme. The only issue? It can irritate the hell outta your skin. We're talking flakes, dryness, redness—the whole deal. That's why it can feel like a straight-up chore trying to add it to your routine, especially if you're someone who already has sensitive skin. Enter: bakuchiol, the incredibly popular retinol alternative that's known for being one of the only natural skincare ingredients that can rival the anti-aging effects of retinol—without as many side effects. Sounds almost too good to be true, right? But for once, it's honestly not.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO