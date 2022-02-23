Russian forces now ‘as ready as they can be’ to launch new Ukraine invasion, says Pentagon official

President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Defender of the Fatherland Day on Wednesday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Kremlin. alexey nikolsky/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. defense official in Washington says the Russian forces arrayed along Ukraine’s borders are “as ready as they can be” for an invasion, if ordered to launch it.

U.S. authorities have estimated that Russia has more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

About 80% of those forces are now in “what we would consider forward positions, ready to go,” the official said, adding that they are within 5 to 50 kilometers (3 to 31 miles) of the border. The official added “we still cannot confirm that Russian forces have moved into the Donbas,” the region in which Luhansk and Donetsk, areas under the sway for some eight years of pro-Russia separatists, are located.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

The official said the U.S. has indications — based on intelligence as well as visual evidence — that Russian forces “have advanced their readiness to a point where they are literally ready to go now, if they get the order to go.”