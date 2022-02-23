Celtic duo to perform at Boyden Library

Dimples and Dolphin are sisters who were born outside to a feral mom. They were trapped and brought to the North Attleboro shelter when they were about a month old with their brothers. They are still nervous around people but want to come closer. As kittens their mom taught them to fight or flight out in the wild. They are sweet, 5-month-old spayed girls that are very curious and playful. Dolphin is more outgoing and very interested in human touch while Dimples the grey tiger tends to hide but will peek out to see who is looking in her cage. These girls will need to be slowly introduced into a home but with time they will come out of their shell and become very interactive. By way of introduction to your home, they would need to be placed in a small room with food, water, bedding and a litterbox. That way they can get used to you your family and all the sounds in your home. They need time to feel safe and secure and comfortable. Spending time with them in that room every day will win their confidence and trust. Both girls are up to date with all their vaccines, spayed, microchipped and dewormed.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO