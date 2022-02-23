Celtic duo to perform at Boyden Library

The Boston Firefighters Credit Union served as one of the sponsors for the annual Boston Bruins Foundation BFit Challenge at TD Garden. The credit union also provided a donation of $10,000 to benefit first responder charities that address job-related injury, stress, and mental health for police, firefighters, and EMS personnel. The challenge invited first responders and community members from all over New England to participate in a fitness course throughout TD Garden to raise awareness around health and wellness, celebrate first responders, and to raise money for first responder charities. Among the participants in the BFit Challenge was the Boston Firefighters Credit Union’s Andy Puga of Norfolk.
