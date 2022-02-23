PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON (AP) — Gary Brooker of the English rock band Procol Harum has died at age 76. The band said Brooker died at his home on Saturday. He had been receiving treatment for cancer. The London-born Brooker was singer and keyboard player with the band, which had a huge hit with...

CinemaBlend

After The Wendy Williams Show Gets Canceled, New Daytime Host Sherri Shepherd Gets Candid About Her Legacy

The Wendy Williams Show had not really been The Wendy Williams Show for some time when a decision came down to cancel her longtime daytime talk show. It will be replaced, as had been rumored previously, with a talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd, a TV personality and actress known for projects like Mr. Iglesias and The View. In the time since, both Williams and Shepherd have spoken out, but now the latter is speaking out about her predecessor’s legacy.
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in figure-hugging bodysuit and fishnet tights

Shania Twain donned an extra special outfit for her Valentine's Day performance in Las Vegas on Monday. The 56-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a pink and red sparkly bodysuit that featured elaborate feather detailing across the hem and sleeves as she celebrated the special day with thousands of her adoring fans at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Proves His Generosity With After Dinner Tip

When it comes to superstars in entertainment, few rival the level of fame that Dwayne Johnson has. He was rather generous recently after a dinner out on the town. The former WWE champion has been in the news quite a bit lately. He just remains one of the most famous and universally loved stars in the country. As a former football guy, Johnson was on the ManningCast during the NFL Playoffs. He has been talking about the Super Bowl more often as the date gets closer.
Billboard

Miley Cyrus to Perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Miley Cyrus is set to perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3. Since its launch in 2018, the event has raised more than $7.6 million for Janie’s Fund, which Tyler created in partnership with Youth Villages to help girls and young women who have suffered from abuse and neglect.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
