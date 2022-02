The average price of a used car dipped slightly from the end of December through to the end of January as dealers received more inventory and demand eased. According to Cox Automotive, the average transaction price for a used car last month stood at $27,633 – down from $28,193 in December 2021. The average time a used vehicle spent on a dealer lot before being sold also rose from 51 days in December to 56 days in January, suggesting that consumer demand for second-hand vehicles is beginning to cool off after reaching record levels last year. The total supply of used vehicles also rose from 2.38 million units to 2.55 million units.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO