Whitney Gates and her husband Chaz had an idea. They wanted to get into the winery space but knew the odds were against them to make it a successful business. Less than 1% of the wine and spirits industry ownership is represented by Black people. The Gates couple is part of that 1%, and now serving up their "WONDRY Cocktail Wines" in area Targets as well as select Total Wine stores.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO