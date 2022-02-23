ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Scottish theater troupe puts on a show and breaks Guinness World Record

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A theater troupe in the Scottish city of Dunblane has broken a Guinness World Record by putting on an entire show in less than 10 hours. They started...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Man With Guinness World Record-Breaking 864 Insect Tattoos Actually Hates Bugs

One man decided to get the thing he hates most tattooed permanently on his body — bugs! — and ended up breaking a Guinness World Record in the process. Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed that music entrepreneur Michael Amoia now holds the record for the individual with the most bug tattoos. Amoia has a grand total of 864 insect designs inked on his body.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Teenage Marvel fan breaks two Guinness World Records in Australia

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager with a passion for Marvel superheroes and cartoons put her knowledge to the test and set a pair of Guinness World Records. Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, took on the record for most Marvel characters identified in one minute and managed to correctly name 88 of them from photos on a computer screen, smashing the previous record of 55, which was set by Shrish Nirghav in June.
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

Display of 3,000 origami pigs breaks Guinness World Record in Spain

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Spanish nonprofit dedicated to promoting the country's pork industry broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 3,000 origami pigs. INTERPORC, which represents all sectors of the pork supply chain in Spain, invited members of the public in 19 cities across the country to create folded paper pigs, with the most origami swine coming from Seville, where 700 people turned up to create the paper art.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Npr#Performing#Musical Theater#Scottish
Variety

Chrissy Metz Stars in Berlin Drug Addiction Drama ‘Stay Awake,’ First Clip Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Chrissy Metz, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated star of “This Is Us,” stars alongside “It” actor Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus in Jamie Sisley’s drama “Stay Awake,” which premieres at the Berlin Film Festival this week. The feature — which is based on Sisley’s 2015 short film of the same name — centers on brothers Ethan (Oleff) and Derek (Argus), who are trying their best to navigate the pressures of teenage life while tending to their mother’s (Metz) debilitating prescription drug addiction. Based on Sisley’s experience growing up in small-town America, “Stay Awake” is billed as “a personal exploration of the roller...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Beans’ On Hulu, A Drama That Tells The True Story of the 1990 Oka Crisis Through The Eyes of a Young Mohawk Girl

In Beans, now streaming on Hulu, a young Mohawk girl named Tekehentahkhwa (nicknamed “Beans”) is forever changed after she lives through the events of the 1990 Oka Crisis at Kanesatake. Based on the real life experiences of writer and director Tracey Deer, the film shines a light on the realities of the 77-day land dispute that left 2 dead and changed the way the First Nations and the Canadian government (and many average citizens) interacted forever.
TV SERIES
Essence

Beloved Children’s TV Show ‘Arthur’ Ends After 25 Seasons

The final episode gave a glimpse into the characters’ future. On Sunday, February 21, PBS aired its last-ever episode of the beloved children’s show Arthur. The final episode, titled “All Grown Up,” concludes 25 seasons, 253 episodes, and seven specials of the show, according to the LA Times. Arthur is the longest-running children’s cartoon TV series since premiering on October 7, 1996.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NPR

Archaeologists in the U.K. uncover a buried piece of art near the London Bridge

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Archaeologists in the U.K. recently uncovered a buried piece of art near the London Bridge. A team from the Museum of London Archaeology began excavating an 1,800-year-old Roman mosaic, the largest discovery of its kind there in the last 50 years. The mosaic itself has intricate geometric and flower patterns and was probably located in a part of the city with wealthy residents. After it's fully removed, the mosaic will likely be put on public display. It's MORNING EDITION.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Singer-songwriter Mitski brings surging energy and emotions to 'Laurel Hell'

This is FRESH AIR. The singer and songwriter Mitski made one of the most acclaimed albums of 2018. It was called "Be The Cowboy," and it appeared on a lot of year-end best lists. But soon after its release, Mitski announced she was done with touring and perhaps making music. Fortunately for her fans, she decided over the course of a pandemic lockdown that she wanted to make another album. This new one, her sixth, is called "Laurel Hell," and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's album sales chart. Rock critic Ken Tucker says it's more varied than anything Mitski has yet created.
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Adds Five To Supporting Cast Of Paramount+ Prequel Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is rounding out its supporting cast for the upcoming Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies, adding Charlotte Kavanagh (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Josette Halpert (The Other Kingdom), Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas and Alexis Sides. Production is underway in Vancouver. The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee. Chris McNally was previously...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Squid Game”s Anupam Tripathi to star in scripted podcast drama

Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi has been cast in a new scripted audio series titled Scammers. Tripathi will protray a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India, with the series set to a chronicle of his journey as he creates a new identity, as reported by Deadline. Scammers will be set in India, Detroit and Silicon Valley, will be follow the adventures of a trio of main characters led by Tripathi.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Grease prequel show adds Hotel Transylvania star

The Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies has added Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Charlotte Kavanagh and Hotel Transylvania: The Series's Josette Halpert to its cast. The series, which is set to air on Paramount+, has also added newcomers Nicholas McDonough, Maximo Weber Salas and Alexis Sides, Deadline...
TV SERIES
Variety

Underdog to Top Dog: The Inside Story of How ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Became a U.S. Hit

Click here to read the full article. In a TV landscape bloated with hyper-violent survival dramas and thrillers about people who aren’t really who they say they are, it’s comforting to know that British drama “All Creatures Great and Small” will never try to be something that it’s not. Fans of the hit series from U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece will know that, two seasons in, the 1930s-set show based on the beloved novels by veterinarian James Herriot (the pen name of Alf Wight) is edging closer and closer to the brink of World War 2. Towards the end...
ANIMALS
tvinsider.com

Chris O’Donnell & LL Cool J’s ‘Come Dance With Me’ Sets Premiere Date on CBS

The latest dance competition coming to television is one for the entire family — both on and off-screen. Come Dance With Me, from creators and executive producers Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, will premiere on Friday, April 15 on CBS. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence serves as host, while dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, professional celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield, and renowned hip hop choreographer Tricia Miranda are the judges.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy