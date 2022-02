Soulline has released the official video for "Against Myself," the second single taken from their new album, Screaming Eyes, out on March 11th, 2022 via Massacre Records. The lyrics of "Against Myself" have a very intimate nature and for this reason the band has chosen to rely once again on Dalilù for the video of the song. The director is in fact brilliant in capturing human expressions and emotions and, also in this video, showing the band playing in a very cozy environment dear to them, she managed to convey the meaning of the song to the viewer.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO