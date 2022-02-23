Many hospitals report delivering babies on 'Twosday': 2-22-22

A woman in the US has given birth to her baby on “Twosday”, the Tuesday falling on 22 February, 2022. The baby was born at the auspicious hour of 2.22 pm at a hospital in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Weighing 7-pound, 1-ounce, Starlin Lugo Carrera was delivered by Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center’s Dr Jonathan Turkish. Yesterday’s date 22/2/22 became something of a social media event, as users celebrated the perfectly symmetrical palindrome that can be read backwards and forwards to the same effect. In this case, the palindrome can be used to the same satisfying result whether...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO