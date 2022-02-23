ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

What an amazing creation

 3 days ago

My office is sometimes very quiet because I don’t get visitors very often. There are those...

OutThere Colorado

This Colorado dog walks like a person, and the world has taken notice

In the summer of 2020, an Arizona woman was driving through a little town in southwest Colorado when something caught her eye. She pulled out her phone. What she captured and posted on social media was later seen nationwide on a segment of Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.” The thick-of-pandemic segment was “What Are You Doing Wednesdays” — “where we try to show you some uplifting videos from around the country, from around the globe actually,” Fallon said. “Just things that are heartwarming or things that just make us laugh.”
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Visual Art
womansday.com

Time for Amazing Treats

For all they do for us, let’s give our dogs deliciously healthy BLUE Treats in a variety of tasty flavors. From crunchy biscuits to tender morsels, you’ll find a mouthwatering reward your best friend will love!. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported...
PETS
People

Mother Promises Son $1,800 on His 18th Birthday if He Stays off Social Media — and He Does

Could you stay off of social media for six years if it meant earning a nice chunk of change?. One Minnesota mom challenged her son to do just that — and he succeeded. Sivert Klefsaas, 18, is $1,800 richer now after going without social media since 2016. He was 12 when he began what his mother Lorna Klefsaas called the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KAKE TV

Spend a day with dinosaurs

Spend a day with dinosaurs at Century II this weekend as Dinosaur Adventure comes to town. The exhibit has life-like dinosaurs, bounce houses and crafts for people of all ages to enjoy. Families can check out the event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m....
LIFESTYLE
Billings Gazette

Catie Gragert: It's amazing what a good attitude and an eagerness to get better can do

Company and Title: Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate. Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree in education from Carroll College. If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I got my degree in education and I absolutely loved the kids. If I wasn’t doing what I am doing, I would get back into the classroom and on the volleyball court as a teacher and a coach.
BILLINGS, MT
DIY Photography

Seven things you wish you’d known before starting landscape photography

Photography requires life-long learning, exploring, and experimenting. That’s why we love it, right? But there are just some things we all wish we’d learned sooner. In this video, Mark Denney talks about some of these things. If you’re a beginner, consider these great pieces of advice that will make your photographic journey more enjoyable and successful.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Surfline

Watch: Amazing February

Videography by Hannah Anderson, Brad Schmidt and Dan Scott. February in Australia can go one of several ways. There are years when Victoria pumps and everywhere else sucks. There are years when South Australia is epic, Vicco is kind of OK, and everywhere else sucks. And there are years like this one, when WA has 31 days straight of temperatures over 35 degrees C, Vicco is truly awful, and the entire east coast just keeps on powering. This is La Niña, and it definitely is not over, but while the tropical cyclones take a brief holiday, we thought it’d be worth a look-back on what by any standards was a great month for anyone living and surfing between Tathra and Noosa Heads. First up, wallow in this clip of February glimpses…
AUSTRALIA
Distractify

'The Amazing Race' Fan Favorites Lulu and Lala Reveal What They Would Have Done Differently (EXCLUSIVE)

It might already be a cliche to say that Season 33 of The Amazing Race is unlike any other, but one team that truly made their mark on the hearts and minds of its viewers was Lulu and Lala Gonzalez. The Jersey-native twins and radio stars were always fun to watch and to root for, and we never knew what they would do next. That is, until they were eliminated from The Amazing Race.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
Cape Gazette

Welcoming Bucket of Hot LIVE this Friday!

Join us Friday for great eats, awesome drinks, and Bucket of Hot making their debut performance LIVE from 5:30-8:30pm!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 21 Online

Active Adventures: Throwing Stones at Superior Curling Club

In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama heads across the bridge to the Superior Curling Club to try his hand at Curling. The club members there are very friendly and helpful in teaching form and technique in addition to making it fun for everybody. They will be holding an open house Sunday, February 27 from 1 to 5 pm to offer free curling lessons to all interested parties. For more information, you can visit them on their website.
SUPERIOR, WI
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

I Made a Before & After Time Lapse to Motivate Me to Clean My Bedroom (and Here’s How it Went)

What is it about cleaning and organizing before & afters that’s so addictive? I can easily lose hours clicking on Instagram’s “Tap to Clean” posts, following Go Clean‘s tiny dashes, or watching Signed, Blake go on one of her cleaning sprees. I always feel inspired to clean my own spaces after my online binge sessions — which is why I decided to create a time lapse of cleaning my bedroom. The theory was that viewing my own space in a time-warp finger-swipe of not-clean-to-perfect might help motivate me to buckle up for some intensive cleaning time at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

