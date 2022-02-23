What an amazing creation

Videography by Hannah Anderson, Brad Schmidt and Dan Scott. February in Australia can go one of several ways. There are years when Victoria pumps and everywhere else sucks. There are years when South Australia is epic, Vicco is kind of OK, and everywhere else sucks. And there are years like this one, when WA has 31 days straight of temperatures over 35 degrees C, Vicco is truly awful, and the entire east coast just keeps on powering. This is La Niña, and it definitely is not over, but while the tropical cyclones take a brief holiday, we thought it’d be worth a look-back on what by any standards was a great month for anyone living and surfing between Tathra and Noosa Heads. First up, wallow in this clip of February glimpses…

AUSTRALIA ・ 5 DAYS AGO