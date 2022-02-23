ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall head over heels for Tears For Fears’ SiriusXM set in honor of their new album

Cover picture for the article1980s synth pop stars Tears For Fears are back with an all-new album, The Tipping Point, and SiriusXM is celebrating the upcoming release with a special performance and interview with the band. Ahead...

WTOP

Tears for Fears returns with new album ‘The Tipping Point’

In 1985, this song, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” was a Top-10 hit for the British pop group Tears for Fears, and it was only the first of many. On MTV and on the radio, their music was inescapable. And now, 40 years and 30 million albums later, it’s unforgettable.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Tears for Fears ready to shout about new ‘Tipping Point’ studio album, tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Forty years after its first hit singles, Tears For Fears has something to “Shout” about again. On Friday, Feb. 25, the British duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith (who now resides in California) releases “The Tipping Point,” its first album of all new material in nearly 18 years. It’s the group’s seventh studio set overall, joining a legacy of more than 30 million records sold and the multi-platinum, worldwide phenomenon of 1985′s “Songs from the Big Chair.” Along the way, Tears has dotted its catalog with hits such as “Change,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head Over Heels” and “Sowing the Seeds of Love.”
MUSIC
WRAL News

New Tears for Fears songs 'plumb the depths of our souls'

NEW YORK — Creating the first Tears for Fears album of new material in 17 years didn't initially go too well. The duo went into the studio with an array of songwriters to try and tease out a modern hit single. But they ended up with a bunch of songs that sounded like they were trying to write a modern hit single.
MUSIC
