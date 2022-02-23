Fall head over heels for Tears For Fears’ SiriusXM set in honor of their new album

Click here to read the full article. On Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Tyrese made a bittersweet announcement. The California-bred crooner took to Instagram with a nearly seven-minute video compilation on what would have been his fifth wedding anniversary to estranged wife, Samantha Lee, sharing a behind-the-scenes look into the making of his seventh studio album, Beautiful Pain.
“This will be the closest album—historically, sonically, musically, lyrically, melody, passion, the intimacy, the vulnerability—this will be up there with Stevie Wonder’s ‘Songs In The Key Of Life’ and Marvin Gaye’s ‘Here, My Dear’,” he shared. Tyrese released his last LP, Black Rose, in 2015...
