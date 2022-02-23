Every James Bond Movie Ranked—From Worst to Best

Watching a TV show from the late 90s can be tricky—especially a show that sometimes requires a 4:3 aspect ratio. The show needs enough personality to fill up all that empty space on the screen. Luckily, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is only from the late 90s for a few seasons. It also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is tasked with doing absolutely everything an actor might be asked to do, at least once. As the titular Buffy, the narrative through-line of (almost) every season depends on her dauntless ability to sell its beats. Fortunately for her, the influential creative team at Mutant Enemy Productions—a company created to produce this show, which it did alongside 20th Century Fox, though Buffy would initially air on The WB—would give her and her castmates some of the best scripts fantasy television would ever see. The material would make teenage drama feel convincingly all-consuming; in the hands of an actor like Charisma Carpenter, it could make being a vicious bully feel like an aspirational life goal.

