ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every James Bond Movie Ranked—From Worst to Best

By UrbanMatter Staff
urbanmatter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 6 different actors having performed the most iconic character in the history of Hollywood, it comes as no surprise that we all have our personal favourites marked in our heads. Over a couple of decades, 25 movies have been made – all dedicated to one man and his slick missions...

urbanmatter.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars movies ranked, from worst to best

What are the best Star Wars movies? In all the years since A New Hope came out, Star Wars has remained a consistent cinematic touchstone. From a young scrappy George Lucas trying to capture pulpy genre fiction on celluloid, to the heights of Disney’s blockbusters, the science fiction movie franchise is the standard by which many of us measure large-scale filmmaking.
MOVIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

The best and worst movies adapted from video games

A lot of movies have been based on books. Many have been based on TV shows. On at least one occasion a film has been based on a Twitter thread (shout out to “Zola”). Then, there are the movies based on video games. If there is one world of adaptation that gets a bad reputation, it’s video-game adaptations. Honestly, that’s fair. Many of these movies are truly bad. That being said, a few are good, or at least decent. Here are the best and worst movies based on video games, though those concepts are being graded on very-different curves.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Sean Connery
Complex

Ranking ‘Euphoria’ Characters From Worst to Best

Euphoria is the latest HBO show to birth an entire fandom. The network’s previous hit shows like Sex and the City and Insecure had fans deciding which one of the main characters they identified the most with. People were either Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, or Samantha, or Team Issa, Team Molly, or loyal members of the Lawrence Hive. Euphoria’s Season 2 finally arrived on Sunday, Jan. 9 after a two-year hiatus, and its intoxicating characters have inspired those same feelings. People online have been comparing themselves to Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), or Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) since Season 1 arrived in 2019. Some fans chose which one of the high school teens to stan, dressing up as Maddy for Halloween or proudly saying they shared some of Rue’s personality traits. Despite her issues, some fans identify with the main character the most, with one fan writing: “Rue is so fucked up. She’s just like me.” Another fan is a devoted Cassie fan, tweeting, “I’m [a] ride or die for Cassie. She can do no wrong in my eyes.”
TV SERIES
Collider

Every Season of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ Ranked from Worst to Best

Watching a TV show from the late 90s can be tricky—especially a show that sometimes requires a 4:3 aspect ratio. The show needs enough personality to fill up all that empty space on the screen. Luckily, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is only from the late 90s for a few seasons. It also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is tasked with doing absolutely everything an actor might be asked to do, at least once. As the titular Buffy, the narrative through-line of (almost) every season depends on her dauntless ability to sell its beats. Fortunately for her, the influential creative team at Mutant Enemy Productions—a company created to produce this show, which it did alongside 20th Century Fox, though Buffy would initially air on The WB—would give her and her castmates some of the best scripts fantasy television would ever see. The material would make teenage drama feel convincingly all-consuming; in the hands of an actor like Charisma Carpenter, it could make being a vicious bully feel like an aspirational life goal.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: The Best Original Score Nominees Ranked from Worst to Best

Click here to read the full article. As seems to be the case every awards season, this year’s Oscar nominations for Best Original Score overlooked a veritable symphony of rich and adventurous movie music, from the medieval hum of Daniel Hart’s work on “The Green Knight” to the organ partitas that Jonny Greenwood leant to “Spencer.” And yet, despite the usual array of inexplicable snubs, all five of the scores nominated for the Academy Award this year are absolutely excellent — a dramatic (and very welcome) change of pace from recent editions of this category. “Dune” marks a return to form for...
MUSIC
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Cooking Shows Ranked From Worst To Best

If the celebrity chef pantheon was to one day be ruled by a monarch, then it would be Nigella Lawson – and not just because she's British. Lawson has been killing it in this space since her first show "Nigella Bites" debuted in 1999. Moreover, she has continually demonstrated that she's charming as heck, an incredible cook, and can translate her culinary knowledge into first-class recipes. Lawson proves that any hungry soul can make food that's enjoyable and delightful.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Restaurants Ranked From Worst To Best

Gordon Ramsay fans are well aware of his high standards in the kitchen. Most of Ramsay's TV shows — "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," "The F Word," among others — entail him becoming so passionate about food that he starts screaming to get his point across. Meat and pasta must be cooked perfectly, sauces must be seasoned, and textures, across the board, must be ideal.
RESTAURANTS
Collider

Ranking The Netflix DC Shows, From Worst to Best

Netflix has an interesting relationship with DC Comics. While the CW is mainly in charge of creating the interconnected stories of the Arrowverse, Netflix has acquired some other DC properties. This has resulted in a much smaller slate, but with some interesting and off-beat productions based around some lesser-known characters from the pages of the comics.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy