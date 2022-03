Manchester United’s net debt stood at £494.8m on 31 December 2021, up from £455.5m at the end of the previous year, according to the club’s latest accounts. The report, published on Tuesday, shows that a sizeable proportion of the debt increase derived from a fall in broadcasting revenues – £22.3m (20.5%) less was earned in the last quarter than in the equivalent period of 2020-21 – because four fewer games were played. There was also a £2.6m decrease in sponsorship money after the end of the club’s training kit contract, though there was revenue growth of 7.3%.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO