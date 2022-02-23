ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Genetic Testing Challenges in Oncology: Muddled Reporting, Interpretation of PALB2 VUS

By Turna Ray
precisiononcologynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecision Oncology News and My Gene Counsel have partnered to produce the "Genetic Testing Challenges in Oncology" series to highlight real-world issues that genetics experts and medical professionals are encountering as genetic tests are increasingly used in cancer care. Experts submit anonymized case reports to My Gene Counsel, and based on...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Protein activity reveals new childhood ALL combination treatment strategy

Blocking a protein chain reaction makes childhood leukemia cells more sensitive to an existing targeted treatment, a new study shows. The research is still at an early stage, but the drugs used in the study already exist, which could speed up the translation to the clinic. Ph.D. student Valentina Cordo' explains: "We've shown that looking at protein activity gives a more complete picture of the weaknesses in leukemia. In future, our research could help discover new treatment strategies for children with the disease who don't respond to standard treatment."
CANCER
Nature.com

Retinoblastoma: emerging concepts in genetics, global disease burden, chemotherapy outcomes, and psychological impact

In this review we discuss several recent concepts regarding retinoblastoma control and its impact. In a cohort of 482 patients with solitary unilateral retinoblastoma revealed germline mutation in 16% and the likelihood of germline retinoblastoma was greater for younger children (â‰¤1 year versus (vs.) >1 year at presentation) with odds ratio (OR) 2.96 (p"‰="‰0.001), and greatest for the youngest infants (â‰¤3 months vs. >3"“12 months) (OR 5.52) (p"‰="‰0.002). Retinocytoma/retinoma, a benign variant of retinoblastoma, was studied in 78 tumours and demonstrated transformation into retinoblastoma in 9.2% by 5 years and 15.3% by 10 years and 20 years. An international global study on retinoblastoma over 1.5 years revealed 4351 new patients and 85% from low- and middle-income countries, notably with older age at detection and greater risk for metastasis. Management of retinoblastoma in 964 eyes using intravenous chemotherapy showed 20-year globe salvage at 96% in group A, 90% in group B, 90% in group C, 68% in group D, and 32% in group E eyes. The 5-year globe salvage with intra-arterial chemotherapy for 160 eyes (655 infusions) with retinoblastoma showed success in 100% for group B, 80% for group C, 78% for group D, and 55% for group E. The psychological impact of retinoblastoma on the parents revealed depression (73%), anxiety (64%), and/or stress (100%), and on the patient revealed deficits in quality of life issues. Retinoblastoma is a challenging disease and chemotherapy provides reliable tumour control and globe salvage. Continuing efforts to improve quality of life issues is important.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

5 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Genomic Testing for NSCLC

If you’ve been diagnosed with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), you will likely have a discussion with your doctor about genomic testing, also referred to as molecular or biomarker testing. Cancer is caused by changes, or mutations, in genes, particularly those that control cell growth and division or are responsible...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Tick saliva may offer a path to new therapies for inflammatory diseases

A recent study by Monash University has found that proteins found naturally in tick saliva, called evasins, can be modified to block the activity of important proteins in human inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, asthma and multiple sclerosis. The study, conducted at the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, showed it was...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Genetic Counselors#Genetic Tests#Genetic Counseling#Precision Oncology News#My Gene Counsel
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Preclinical study shows ketogenic diet could enhance pancreatic cancer therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research preclinical study has demonstrated that a common weight-loss diet could enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Published in the journal Med, the study shows that a ketogenic diet—or high fat, modest protein and very low carbohydrate intake—synergizes with chemotherapy to triple survival time compared to chemotherapy alone in rigorous mouse models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood test for Alzheimer's proves highly accurate in large, international study

A blood test developed at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has proven highly accurate in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease in a study involving nearly 500 patients from across three continents, providing further evidence that the test should be considered for routine screening and diagnosis. The...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Women with ovarian cancer enduring longer waiting times for treatment than other patients

Women who have ovarian cancer are enduring longer waiting times for life-saving treatment than other cancer patients, new research has found.A report, carried out by Target Ovarian Cancer, discovered it takes on average 69 days for a woman referred by a GP believed to have ovarian cancer to then begin treatment.Researchers at the charity noted kidney cancer is the only form of cancer that takes longer to obtain treatment for.The study does not capture the full extent of the problem due to not investigating the detrimental repercussions the Covid crisis has had on ovarian cancer patients’ treatment. Half of people...
CANCER
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

What tests can help detect lung cancer?

Lung cancer occurs when cells in the lungs begin to grow out of control. Doctors usually diagnose lung cancer in older adults with a history of smoking. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer across all genders. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), doctors will diagnose around.
CANCER
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy