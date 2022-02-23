'The Splendid Table' Spinoff 'The One Recipe' Set For March 8th Debut

HBO Max and CBC have ordered a second season of Sort Of, the critically acclaimed comedy which was a 2021 official selection at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. "We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters — including some new ones! — as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers, and human beings," co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and star Bilal Baig told Deadline.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO