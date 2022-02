The government is to launch a study of the economic benefits of reintroducing imperial units of measurement, to quantify a supposed advantage of Brexit.Ministers provoked mockery from opposition politicians with the “ludicrous” move, which will be overseen by the business department this year.In 2019, Boris Johnson pledged to usher in a new “era of generosity and tolerance towards traditional measurements” and suggested that measuring in pounds and ounces was “ancient liberty”.This month he appointed Jacob Rees-Mogg as “minister for Brexit opportunities” in order to examine how Britain can benefit from leaving the EU.Imperial-only labelling fell out of business use...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO