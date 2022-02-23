ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Schoolhouse Oak + Leather Tissue Holder

dwell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring Nordic craftsmanship into your bath with the Oak + Leather Tissue Holder. Its...

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Twelve South AirBag for AirPods leather micro-mini bag is a fashion accessory and a holder

Accent your earbuds buds and easily access them on the go with the Twelve South AirBag for AirPods leather micro-mini bag. Designed exclusively for AirPods and AirPods Pro, it’s a tiny purse for your buds with an included handle. In fact, the leather top handle allows you to wear it over your shoulder or around your neck. Alternatively, remove the strap to use it solely as a case, and the metal snap button provides additional security. Moreover, this practical leather micro-mini bag looks stylish and can be worn alongside your bag or on its own. Above all, use this bag to store your buds when you’re walking, so you don’t have to fumble around in your pocket. Finally, this Twelve South accessory works with wireless charging and has an opening for Lightning charging your earbuds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling. The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WOOD

Best leather makeup bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. So many drugstore makeup bags can feel flimsy and temporary. When you want to give yourself a treat and carry your makeup in something more substantial, a fine leather makeup bag is a great choice. Protect your cosmetics and travel in style while keeping everything organized. If you’re looking for a stylish leather makeup bag, the Kate Spade New York Spencer Small Dome Leather Cosmetic Bag is the top choice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Bath Tissue#The Oak#Clasp#Schoolhouse Oak Leather#Nordic
UPMATTERS

Best stroller cup holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Strollers allow people to easily walk, exercise or run errands with young children. While many strollers are big and bulky, their generous surface area gives room for lots of attachments. Cup holders, which can be used to hold drinks for both parents and kids alike, are one of the most popular accessories you can add to your stroller for added convenience.
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
TEXAS STATE
News 12

Chef's Quick Tip: Prepping Whole Fish

This week, chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter shows Tina Redwine how to prepare a whole fish for cooking. Go over what to look for in purchasing a whole fish and why it's preferable to purchase whole fish: sustainability less waste, super delish. Clear eyes, red gills, and firm...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy