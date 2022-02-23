Schoolhouse Oak + Leather Tissue Holder

Accent your earbuds buds and easily access them on the go with the Twelve South AirBag for AirPods leather micro-mini bag. Designed exclusively for AirPods and AirPods Pro, it’s a tiny purse for your buds with an included handle. In fact, the leather top handle allows you to wear it over your shoulder or around your neck. Alternatively, remove the strap to use it solely as a case, and the metal snap button provides additional security. Moreover, this practical leather micro-mini bag looks stylish and can be worn alongside your bag or on its own. Above all, use this bag to store your buds when you’re walking, so you don’t have to fumble around in your pocket. Finally, this Twelve South accessory works with wireless charging and has an opening for Lightning charging your earbuds.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO