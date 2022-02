Steph Curry and LeBron James have spent the last decade dueling at the highest level. The rivalry between the two NBA legends started in the 2015 NBA Finals and has grown ever since, as has the two star's respect for one another. That respect and admiration reached a new point Sunday in Cleveland when Curry went off for 50 points and an All-Star Game record 16 3-pointers for Team LeBron. It was fitting that Curry exploded in Cleveland after getting booed by fans during introductions, and it was equally appropriate that James hit the game-winner.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO