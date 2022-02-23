ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

There’s Still Time to Celebrate Black History Month: Charlotte Events

By TheOlympiaDShow
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vf9C_0eN3f6R000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXKC0_0eN3f6R000

Source: BojanMirkovic / Getty


The month of February may feel like it flew by, but there’s still time to celebrate Black History Month! Here’s a list of upcoming  Black History Month events in the Charlotte area:

Thursday, February 24 & Friday, February 25

  1. Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
    • Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
    • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
    • Price: $15.00

Saturday, February 26

  1. African American Heritage Festival
    • Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
    • Location: Charlotte Museum of History
    • Price: Free
  2. Historic Rosedale’s Black History Month Celebration
    • Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
    • Location: Historic Rosedale
    • Price: Free
  3. Black History Month celebration in Cornelius
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
    • Location: Cornelius Town Hall
    • Price: Free
  4. Family First: R&B Tech
    • Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
    • Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
    • Price: $10.00

Monday, February 28

  1. Black History Month program in Huntersville: Black History Bingo/Trivia
    • Time: 2:00 pm
    • Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville
    • Price: Free

