There’s Still Time to Celebrate Black History Month: Charlotte Events
The month of February may feel like it flew by, but there’s still time to celebrate Black History Month! Here’s a list of upcoming Black History Month events in the Charlotte area:
Thursday, February 24 & Friday, February 25
- Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
- Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
- Price: $15.00
Saturday, February 26
- African American Heritage Festival
- Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Location: Charlotte Museum of History
- Price: Free
- Historic Rosedale’s Black History Month Celebration
- Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Location: Historic Rosedale
- Price: Free
- Black History Month celebration in Cornelius
- Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
- Location: Cornelius Town Hall
- Price: Free
- Family First: R&B Tech
- Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
- Price: $10.00
Monday, February 28
- Black History Month program in Huntersville: Black History Bingo/Trivia
- Time: 2:00 pm
- Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville
- Price: Free
