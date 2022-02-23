ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Life Hacks Or Activism? A Key Question For People With Disabilities

By Andrew Pulrang
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When people with disabilities face the many kinds of problems common to the disability community, they are faced with a choice. It’s a critical choice with enormous implications. But it’s a choice rarely discussed in any coherent way. It’s often made more by habit, temperament, and instinct than by careful...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pandemics disable people — the history lesson that policymakers ignore

Influenza, polio and more have shown that infections can change lives even decades later. Why the complacency over possible long-term effects of COVID-19? Laura Spinney is the author of Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World. She writes about science, medicine and history from Paris.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blavity.com

Workers Who Quit Toxic Workplaces Need Our Support

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Over 40 million people quit their jobs last year in the face of a global pandemic, the continued spread of Covid-19 and less than $1500 in stimulus payments from the U.S. government. Worldwide, millions are questioning the ways we have been taught to think about work, wealth and success.
LABOR ISSUES
Futurity

Enslaved disabled people were key to community

Many enslaved people with disabilities in antebellum America, deemed unfit for labor by their owners, played critical social roles and provided a measure of stability to their communities, a book shows. Until now, the historical narrative has been largely silent about these valuable contributions and the people who made them....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Disabilities#Life Hack#Physical Disability#Disability Rights#Solidarity
The Independent

Nursery worker who told bosses she was pregnant week after starting asked if keeping baby was a ‘good idea’

A nursery worker who was asked if keeping her baby was a ‘good idea’ after telling bosses she was pregnant has won a discrimination claim in court.Darci Topping, 23, was quizzed about her baby’s father, whether she would go through with the pregnancy then made redundant during the pandemic by managers at a Lancashire nursery, an employment tribunal heard.Ms Topping, who is now a mother to a one-year-old boy called Stanley, is set to receive compensation after successfully suing the Stepping Stones Nursery in Hoddlesden for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal.The hearing in Manchester heard that Ms Topping – who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

The overlooked workers who could solve the labor crisis

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Whether you call it the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, employers are woefully short of the workers they need to run their businesses and provide the goods and services we expect without delay.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Living in a woman’s body: hospitality workers have always suffered abuse. In the pandemic, it got worse

After working as a bartender in Washington DC for many years, Ifeoma Ezumaki’s body reached its limit during the pandemic. For Ezumaki and millions of other restaurant employees, working during the pandemic – often, in the US, for a “sub-minimum” wage – became a source of immeasurable suffering. Tips went down because sales went down, while customer harassment and hostility went up. Ezumaki and her colleagues had to become public health marshals, in addition to cocktail servers; she was asked to enforce social distancing, mask wearing and even vaccination requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Penny Hoarder

Live Where You Work With These 16 Jobs That Provide Housing

There’s a whole category of job opportunities that often gets overlooked: jobs that provide housing — for free. They include entry level jobs and seasonal jobs, and they run the gamut of industries and careers. What they have in common is a significant way to save money by letting you live where you work. That might be private rooms in a home or employee housing in a park or on a cruise ship.
ADVOCACY
CNBC

This HR manager took 3 months off with pay to hike in Europe. Here’s why her tech company let her do it

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Immunocompromised and disabled people ‘abandoned’ by end of Covid restrictions

The ending of mandatory coronavirus rules in England will cause “huge anxiety” to immunocompromised and disabled people, leaving them feeling “abandoned” and “forgotten”, charities have warned.The scrapping of free universal testing has been described as “not only reckless but dangerous”, with one charity saying that vulnerable people may be forced back into isolation.People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April.The Government is lifting restrictions without a plan to protect immunocompromised people, for who the vaccines are proving less effectiveHelen Rowntree, Blood Cancer UKFree universal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Inc.com

The Division of Household Labor Is Still a Problem--and Employers Can Help Fix It

Household chores can put a strain on employees--especially if they're taking on more than their fair share. Gender imbalance of domestic duties is (perhaps unsurprisingly) a common issue in opposite-gender dual-career relationships, recent research from McKinsey shows. More than half of women in these relationships say they take on more household labor than their partner, even if they bring in two-thirds or more of their total household income. Same-gender dual-career couples are more likely to report an equal division of household labor, no matter who brings in the majority of the household income.
RELATIONSHIPS
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
103K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy