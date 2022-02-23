HPE Simplivity Upgrade Manager no firmware selectable

Boost Mobile wants customers to try out its service and it's willing to give you a chance to try it out with almost no risk. Available to new customers only, those who want to give Boost Mobile a try can get a free SIM card with free shipping and a 5GB for s steep discount. The first month costs just $0.99 and $25 per month after that. This plan also has unlimited talk and texting so if you don't need a ton of data, this is a great place to start.

