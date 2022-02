Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are set to collide in less than two weeks at UFC 272, and the ongoing war of words isn’t slowing down. A big part of the intrigue of this grudge match is that the pair lived together for quite some time. Hell, there are old videos of the former best friends wrestling in their living room! They’ve cornered each other, trained together for years, and generally know all their is to know about one another.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO