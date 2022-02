The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has pushed back the deadline for students and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot once again. RIT announced the requirement in early January of this year with the initial deadline of January 31, or within 14 days of becoming eligible, according to News10 NBC. Just three days shy of that deadline, RIT postponed the deadline until Monday, February 28.

