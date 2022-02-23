ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mayor Evans Says Fighting Gunshots Into Homes Takes Citizen Involvement

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester Mayor Malik Evans says it will take a two-pronged approach to lick the problem of gunshots being fired into city homes... The mayor says...

Quiet no more
1d ago

Remove the no bail reform. Right now criminals have more rights than victims and their witnesses. They are privy to all. Your witnesses names, addresses, returning to the scene of the crime etc. People aren't willing to risk their lives when you can't keep the criminals locked up.

PANTHERA
1d ago

he's absolutely right but it will fall on deaf ears until it happens to one of their own of course then they demand Justice we need to get to the truth but only when it happens to one of their own pick and choose pick and choose they love to pick and choose but only if it suits them

