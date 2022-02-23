ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Taco Festival takes over Drive Shack this weekend

By Daniel Vargas
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grawm_0eN3bQtt00
(DNY59/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Orlando, Fla. — If you love tacos, this weekend is your time to chow down! The Orlando Taco Festival is taking over Drive Shack on Lake Nona Boulevard on February 26 and 27.

The event’s website says there will be over 75 different tacos to try at just $3 each, along with a margarita bar, a GIANT nacho bar, and over 100 TVs to watch sports on.

Tickets for the event starts at $15, but kids 10 and under get in free with a paying adult.

You can find more about the event here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ketanji Brown Jackson is Biden's Supreme Court pick

Washington — President Biden intends to nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, according to a source familiar with the process, fulfilling Mr. Biden's campaign pledge to name the first Black woman to the nation's highest court. Mr....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden and Europe sit on one key sanction against Russia: The SWIFT network

U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish...
POTUS
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
CBS News

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Margarita#Nacho#Fla#Food Drink#Drive Shack#The Orlando Taco Festival
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy