Orlando Taco Festival takes over Drive Shack this weekend

(DNY59/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Orlando, Fla. — If you love tacos, this weekend is your time to chow down! The Orlando Taco Festival is taking over Drive Shack on Lake Nona Boulevard on February 26 and 27.

The event’s website says there will be over 75 different tacos to try at just $3 each, along with a margarita bar, a GIANT nacho bar, and over 100 TVs to watch sports on.

Tickets for the event starts at $15, but kids 10 and under get in free with a paying adult.

You can find more about the event here.

©2022 Cox Media Group