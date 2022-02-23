ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Become a Business Intelligence Consultant

national.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s businesses collect a staggering amount of data. But 90% of that data are unstructured, (raw data that has not been organized or analyzed). That’s where Business Intelligence Consultants come in. They help uncover, gather, analyze, interpret, and disseminate important business information pulled from mountains of data. The information consultants provide...

