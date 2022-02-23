Here’s how you can get free tickets to Island H20 Water Park in Kissimmee

(ICFlorida.com)

Kissimmee, Fla. — The Island H20 Water Park is Kissimmee will welcome back guests for the season in a few weeks, and they are even throwing in some perks to those who are first in line.

The park says the first 25 people in line when it reopens on March 12 will get free tickets that you can use on a future date. Also, the first family in line will get to use a free cabana for that day.

Tickets for the park start at $65 for adults and $55 for kids.

You can find more info here.

