ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Oscar A. Jessie building his way into history by providing more than just houses

By Dee Griffin
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORax2_0eN3aijS00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – African Americans have been providing the building blocks for the foundation of this country for more than a century.

One local man is continuing the tradition by building homes across the CSRA.

NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin introduces us to Oscar A. Jessie owner of GreenSpace Communities, LLC.

“I always followed the blueprint of other successful developers,” explains Oscar A. Jessie.

Augusta native Oscar Jessie says the passion for producing housing started close to home.

“I used to always see abandoned homes next to newly built homes. So, it’s a dream of mine to actually construct and reconstruct and rehab those homes and make them livable next to the homes that were newly being built.”

What was once a dream is now reality. He is developing dozens of townhomes in south Augusta called “Orchard Landing” just off Peach Orchard Road.

ALSO ON WJBF: Springfield Baptist Church holds title as oldest Black Baptist Church in America

“I actually started off with 13 and we ended up now with 44 units,” he reflects.

He says the inspiration to go bigger started at home.

Jessie adds, “I can probably say it was my wife. She’s always pushed me to dream bigger, grow bigger and things of that nature.”

That push has helped move him into making history as, perhaps, the first African American in Augusta’s history to create housing of this magnitude. His plans have a purpose.

“I listed them 10 to 20 percent below the market value. That was to encourage individuals to have some type of equity moving into their house. Just to give them a good kickstart when they’re buying their first home or things of that nature.”

He says Oscar Jessie is providing more than houses.

“Outside of the area of community housing and development organizations that have been doing this type of work for 20 plus years outside of that when you start talking about isolation and solely with a focus and concentration on providing not only affordable, but workforce housing, meeting that median type income is very, very important connectivity point. Because people want to be homeowners. I think from that standpoint he is definitely paving the way.”

Now, the man who started off following the blueprint of other developers is creating his own.

“It’s a humbling experience to be the first and just look to pave the way for other black or African Americans to come that can travel along the path that I took,” concludes Jessie.

Oscar A. Jessie is also developing more than 50 acres in Aiken.  He says it’s a gated community of 260 luxury townhomes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

AFD responds to Short Leaf Ct. for house fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in South Augusta. The call came in at 6:01 a.m. Friday morning. According to Richmond County dispatch, the home is located on the 4100 block of Short Leaf Court, off of Tobacco Road. Luckily the homeowners and pets made it out […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Volunteers repair homes for older Allendale residents

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Several teenagers are giving up their fall break from school to give back to the less fortunate in our area. “It is just such a joy to see them with so much energy and so much willingness to do this,” Sarah McDuffie told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about […]
ALLENDALE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Augusta, GA
Real Estate
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WJBF

Augusta streetlight expansion could power fee increases

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The plan is to light up Augusta, but this plan could jolt your tax bill later this year.  “To make sure we get the streetlights done and do some other things here in Augusta,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.   The City Administrator is proposing the light up Augusta plan using […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Shooting between vehicles results in crash on Beech Island Ave.

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a single car crash. The incident happened at the Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road. According to Capt. Abdullah, two cars were shooting between one another when one crashed. The other vehicle fled the scene. No word on injuries from […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Workforce Housing#Ga#Americans#Csra#Greenspace Communities#Llc#Black Baptist Church#African American
WJBF

18-wheeler rolls over on I-20 in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State patrol is investigating an accident involving a tractor trailer. It happened just after 7:00 a.m Thursday morning on I-20 east bound near mile marker 167. We have seen a video on social media that shows the eighteen wheeler destroyed by fire and have reached out to state patrol […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Millions headed to SC rural school districts for construction

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Several rural districts in the CSRA will soon learn if they will get millions from the state for construction needs. “Our students just deserve better,” South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about construction needs. Outdated buildings, leaky roofs, and technological challenges are plaguing rural […]
CONSTRUCTION
WJBF

DA Jared Williams requests to investigate two Waynesboro PD Officers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams has requested the GBI to investigate the conduct of two Waynesboro Police officers. Officers Greg Stroud and Ronald Bartlett were responding to a call when they detained a man after a verbal dispute with a store clerk. That’s when the man’s daughter was taken by another […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WJBF

Claims of gerrymandering heighten as Governor Kemp inches closer to signing off on senate bill 457 and 458

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp could be signing off on redistricting maps any day now.But there are still concerns about the way those lines were drawn.Yesterday things got heated between people in district 3 and their commissioner.Now, other city leaders are speaking up about the maps. “Summerville and Forest hills would’ve been the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Multiple people shot, one dead in ambush style attack at Columbia County home

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Neighbors near a home involved in what Columbia County Sheriff’s Office leaders call an ambush style attack claim the area is generally quiet and safe. The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Fairfield Way, that’s in the Halifax North subdivision near Lakeside High School. Four adults […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Ahmaud Arbery’s hometown hopes for change after convictions

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he ran on a residential street remained free for more than two months, with police and prosecutors appearing to accept their story that the young Black man was a fleeing criminal who turned and attacked before being fatally shot. Two years […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJBF

State Lawmakers to vote on Co-Responder Bill in Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Day 19 of the 40 day legislative session is now in the books at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. One bill that is making its way through the state legislature is a “Co-responder” bill which would assign a mental health expert to mitigate crime scenes. State lawmakers say a new […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy