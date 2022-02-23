ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

4-year-old Texas child killed in dog attack

By Patrick Cunningham
 1 day ago

BAYTOWN, Texas (KETK) – A Houston-area four-year-old was killed Wednesday morning in an attack from multiple dogs, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

Baytown police responded to reports of a dog fight at a home in the northeastern side of the city around 7:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 4-year-old being attacked by multiple dogs. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, but later died.

Investigators say a neighbor was also injured in the attack while trying to help the child. The dogs have been seized by animal control.

Police did not release who the dogs belonged to or their breed.

“Today, Baytown police officers worked a call that every officer dreads, the death of a child. We are heartbroken for the loss of this child. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy.”

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer
