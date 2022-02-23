'Severely Disabled' Woman Spent 9 Days Inside Car At Washington Tow Yard

A 28-year-old Washington woman with disabilities spent over a week inside a vehicle before someone found her at a tow yard, KING 5 says.

The woman was last seen on February 5 when her 45-year-old mother parked her 2004 Cadillac at a gas station, according to the Kent Police Department. The mom then walked away from the vehicle, leaving her adult daughter inside the car, officials say. Eventually, the gas station employees had the car towed.

Come February 14, a sibling contacted police about the missing 28-year-old woman, describing her as "severely disabled." Officers then called Bonafacio Pauza of Skyway Towing in Burien, Washington about her, prompting them to check the car they towed from the gas station.

The missing victim was found "laying in the backseat and had a whole bunch of clothes and stuff on top of her," according to Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla .

"She was bad enough that the employee immediately contacted 911 and had the ambulance and the police dispatched out here," he explained further, adding that the woman had to deal with 'near freezing' temperatures while trapped inside the vehicle.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in serious medical condition, according to police. No word on her condition since the initial report, nor if her mother contacted police since the incident, according to KING 5 .